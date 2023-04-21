We can all act to reduce landfill-bound waste

Much of the way we handle our trash hasn’t changed since the 1960s, according to Jay Bassett. He spent decades working for the Environmental Protection Agency and now supports local environmentally focused nonprofits. He told me federal regulations leave solid waste management largely up to states and local municipalities. For 30 years after they close, he says landfills are the responsibility of the owner and operator. After that, it can fall to Georgia taxpayers. For years, lawmakers used money generated from tipping fees charged by landfills for accepting waste to cover other state expenses. Only recently has that money been safeguarded for its intended use: to make sure decomposing waste doesn’t endanger our air, water or food.

Realistically, landfills aren’t going anywhere, but we should be putting as little in them as possible. Think: reduce, repair, reuse, recycle. Four simple words, one complex reality.

Across Georgia, it’s often cheaper to throw things in landfills than recycle, since our state maintains some of the lowest tipping fees in the country. That’s true in Polk County where there is no curbside recycling program. When cities do recycle, rules are often confusing or unknown and vary from town to town. Even if you get it right, your neighbors getting it wrong could contaminate the whole truck. In the city of Atlanta, for example, more than 25 percent of recycling ends up going into the landfill due to contamination.

We’re leaving money on the table every day we don’t figure this out. Thanks to carpets, cardboard and other remanufacturing, Georgia ranks as one of the top states for companies that rely on recycled materials. While we toss valuable resources in landfills, those companies are forced to look outside of Georgia to find enough quality, recycled feedstock to meet demand.

In my hunt to figure out how we can waste less and leave more for the next generation, I’ve discovered three examples that highlight what we’re getting right. First, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, or CHaRM. This drive-thru site accepts everything from plastics and paint, to TVs and textiles. Live Thrive, the nonprofit that runs CHaRM, works with partners that turn your Styrofoam into home insulation and tires into pothole filler. Next, there’s Atlo, a female-owned refillery. Inside their shipping container, you can make swaps to more sustainable options and refill your reusable jars with soaps and cleaners. Finally, a school-based program is equipping the next generation to divert methane-producing organics from landfills to grow food. Compost Connectors trains Georgia kids to pick up otherwise uneaten scraps from the cafeteria and turn them into rich soil for their school gardens.

As I dig deeper into these stories and stats, I’m left wondering if it will matter; if that mountain of trash will move anyone. What can we all do that will truly make a difference?

Let me leave you with two suggestions: First, start with one new habit; whether that’s taking reusable bags to the store, composting at home, or making sure your city-accepted recycling is clean, dry and loose. Second: find out where your trash goes and how much is actually being recycled. Ask your city and elected leaders. Demand transparency.

Despite what you see on TV, your junk doesn’t magically disappear. And as our state’s landfills fill up and close, we will have to decide – where will our trash go next?

Jennifer Camacho is an Atlanta-based communications professional. She does some work with the nonprofit Food Well Alliance, which runs the Compost Connectors program.