Anti-bait-and-switch measure popular with Georgia voters

Lawmakers have for years debated legislation to keep the General Assembly from passing new fees and promising the money would go for a certain cause and then diverting the money to something else.

For example, the state charges for every new tire sold in Georgia, and the money is supposed to be used to clean up illegal dumps and fund other waste management programs. But lawmakers have dedicated only a portion of the money for those purposes. Since 2009 they have used more than $50 million of the revenue for other things, according to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.