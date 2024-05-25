Opinion

The week in toons

16 minutes ago

These cartoons represent the best of the week’s political drawings from cartoonists across the country. The AJC editorial board has selected from a variety of artists at Counterpoint Media and Creators Syndicate including Pedro X. Molina, Lisa Benson, Steve Breen, Tim Campbell, Clay Bennett and Mike Beckom.

CMYK version

Credit: Tim Campbell

icon to expand image

Credit: Tim Campbell

CMYK version

Credit: Tim Campbell

icon to expand image

Credit: Tim Campbell

Tim Campbell of Counterpoint

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Beckom

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Beckom

Mike Beckom of Counterpoint

ajc.com

Credit: Pedro X. Molina/Counterpoint

icon to expand image

Credit: Pedro X. Molina/Counterpoint

Pedro X. Molina

ajc.com

Credit: Lisa Benson

icon to expand image

Credit: Lisa Benson

ajc.com

Credit: Lisa Benson

icon to expand image

Credit: Lisa Benson

Lisa Benson of Counterpoint

ajc.com

Credit: Clay Bennett, Chattanooga Times

icon to expand image

Credit: Clay Bennett, Chattanooga Times

ajc.com

Credit: Clay Bennett/Counterpoint

icon to expand image

Credit: Clay Bennett/Counterpoint

Clay Bennett of Counterpoint

ajc.com

Credit: Steve Breen/Creators Syndicate

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Breen/Creators Syndicate

Steve Breen of Creators Syndicate

Editors' Picks

Credit: court

Georgia’s first female appellate judge blazed trails on and off the bench

Credit: Courtesy Union Cit

Union City teen honored for public speaking achievements

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Credit: TNS

Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

Credit: TNS

Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA to close Atlanta Five Points station entrances in July. Here’s why
The Latest

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Nikki Haley endorses Trump: What was Mike Luckovich thinking?
05/24 Mike Luckovich: Endorsing the monster
Readers write
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks