On March 20, President Donald Trump took a major step toward delivering on his campaign promise to dismantle the Department of Education, signing an executive order aimed at abolishing the department that was created almost 50 years ago under the leadership of Georgia’s beloved son, President Jimmy Carter. Among the reasons he cited was the purported use of federal funds to support DEI initiatives in public schools. It would be easy and convenient to dismiss this claim. But the fact is diversity, equity and inclusion are indeed central tenets of the Department of Education, and it is precisely for this reason that we must protect it at all costs.

The ongoing effort to limit the federal government’s role in education is personal for me and my family. Among those in attendance in 1979 to witness Carter sign the department into law was my grandmother, Connie Stewart, who was part of a team of passionate educators who had been working for three years under the guidance of then-Deputy Secretary of Education Mary Frances Berry to realize the goal of a Cabinet-level education division. This project was led predominantly by women, including Dr. Berry and other women of color, who were guided by an unwavering commitment to ensuring access to quality public education for every child and to the protection of students’ civil rights. Visionary and courageous leadership like theirs is sorely needed today.

Since its founding, diversity, equity and inclusion have been at the forefront of the Department of Education’s mission, and this is a fact we as a nation should take pride in. After all, the department has been a leading force for expanding access to higher education for students from historically marginalized communities, ensuring inclusive learning environments for children with disabilities and providing needed financial support to schools serving students in poverty, goals we should all be eager to support, regardless of our political affiliation. Programs such as Title I, Pell Grants and IEPs could each be categorized as DEI, and they are all crucially important to communities across Georgia and beyond. These initiatives also remain extremely popular, which is likely one reason the Trump administration has, at least for the time being, committed to maintaining them. Simultaneously promising to shutter the department that administers these programs, however, is an insult to the millions of families that rely on them.