JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Georgia Republicans need to stop infighting and looking backward

As a longtime Republican, I strongly encourage everyone to look forward, not backward. We were Trump supporters, and yes, he accomplished so many things, but he lost because so many voters voted against him (not for Biden but against Trump). We cannot afford to have that happen again. We have to select strong candidates and rally behind them.

So why on earth is David Perdue trying to unseat our current Governor Kemp, who has a successful track record? It’s because Trump is mad at Kemp for not overturning the election in Georgia, and Perdue is his puppet.

Our current administration is totally inept in foreign policy and, domestically, is driving our country down the rabbit hole (disaster in Afghanistan, unchecked immigration, fentanyl flowing over our borders, unchecked gas price increases, historical inflation, supply chain disasters, etc.). We must improve the balance of power in Washington by electing more Republicans.

GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO, GA.