Worldwide turmoil, high gas and grocery bills are all on Biden’s watch
The Ukraine conflict will become more predictable since President Biden has sent Vice President Kamala Harris to talk to Ukraine’s leader, who knows how well she dealt with our southern border invasion.
She’ll have everyone smiling and laughing in short order, and the Russians will likely go home with a smile on their faces. Harris to the rescue. She’s a joke. Biden is a joke, and the people who put them in office are not smiling when they go to the gas pump. Or pay their grocery bill.
None of this worldwide chaos and turmoil would have taken place had Trump remained in office.
Biden has done nothing more than fulfill his promises to expand and increase welfare and has nominated a lady to the Supreme Court because of her gender and skin color. The nominee has an impressive background, but that is not why she was nominated. And if she’s not confirmed, the media will have another conflict to write about.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS
Georgia Republicans need to stop infighting and looking backward
As a longtime Republican, I strongly encourage everyone to look forward, not backward. We were Trump supporters, and yes, he accomplished so many things, but he lost because so many voters voted against him (not for Biden but against Trump). We cannot afford to have that happen again. We have to select strong candidates and rally behind them.
So why on earth is David Perdue trying to unseat our current Governor Kemp, who has a successful track record? It’s because Trump is mad at Kemp for not overturning the election in Georgia, and Perdue is his puppet.
Our current administration is totally inept in foreign policy and, domestically, is driving our country down the rabbit hole (disaster in Afghanistan, unchecked immigration, fentanyl flowing over our borders, unchecked gas price increases, historical inflation, supply chain disasters, etc.). We must improve the balance of power in Washington by electing more Republicans.
GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO, GA.