America needs a strong president who is not encumbered from functioning at any time -- day or night.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Democrats want to win by whatever means necessary

All we know about the Democratic establishment currently running the country is that they’ll say and do anything to gain and keep power. Nominating a well-intentioned but forgetful old man who will say and do as he’s told? Great idea. Lying about the con for years? Sure! Dropping him like a hot potato when polls show him losing? Done.

Next step -- Plan B, Kamala, gets a trial period. If polls improve, she’s the choice. Otherwise, there will be an open convention and a move onto Plan C. Win by whatever means necessary.

What we don’t know: Who are these people? What election did they win? Why should we trust these folks to save democracy?

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA