Stolen Harris signs embolden Cherokee Democrats

As a volunteer with the Cherokee Democrats, I want to thank the Republicans in our county. On Oct. 13, more than 40 volunteers fanned out across the county to place 500 Harris-Walz signs legally along roads and intersections. The volunteers have been working tirelessly to let voters in the county know they have a choice. We were happy and exhausted after the run. Within 24 hours, almost all 500 signs were missing or destroyed, and many were replaced with Trump-Vance signs.

At first, we were annoyed. We thought, “What a bunch of juveniles to be so triggered that they resorted to vandalism and theft, they must really be worried.” But within 24 hours, we realized that replacing the signs meant more donations to the Harris-Walz campaign. And Democratic volunteers became even more energized: Sign-ups for campaigning events rose sharply and there was a heightened sense of determination. It was like July 21 all over again. So, a heartfelt thanks to Cherokee Republicans for the extra boost to our motivation and energy.