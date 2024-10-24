Stolen Harris signs embolden Cherokee Democrats
As a volunteer with the Cherokee Democrats, I want to thank the Republicans in our county. On Oct. 13, more than 40 volunteers fanned out across the county to place 500 Harris-Walz signs legally along roads and intersections. The volunteers have been working tirelessly to let voters in the county know they have a choice. We were happy and exhausted after the run. Within 24 hours, almost all 500 signs were missing or destroyed, and many were replaced with Trump-Vance signs.
At first, we were annoyed. We thought, “What a bunch of juveniles to be so triggered that they resorted to vandalism and theft, they must really be worried.” But within 24 hours, we realized that replacing the signs meant more donations to the Harris-Walz campaign. And Democratic volunteers became even more energized: Sign-ups for campaigning events rose sharply and there was a heightened sense of determination. It was like July 21 all over again. So, a heartfelt thanks to Cherokee Republicans for the extra boost to our motivation and energy.
PAT FAGAN, WOODSTOCK
More qualified women candidates on ballot this year
I voted today. There were five offices with more than one candidate to choose from. I voted for Democratic women for all five of those offices, and not just because they are women. They are the most qualified candidates, in my opinion.
I can remember a time when there were no women on the ballot, and it makes me happy to see so many qualified female candidates in the running this year.
TERRI SMITH, SHARPSBURG
Still waiting for absentee ballot
My wife did not receive her absentee ballot, so she went to vote personally and was told her ballot had not been mailed to her.
On Aug. 27, my wife received confirmation that her absentee ballot request had been properly received and would be processed. This reveals a simple and serious flaw in a system Republicans supposedly made error proof.
RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA