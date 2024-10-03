Readers Write

Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Duncan should be lauded for integrity, patriotism

In contrast to the reader who was aghast at former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pro-Harris op-ed in the AJC, the reality is that former President Donald Trump has hijacked the Republican Party to pursue his egotistical agenda (nothing more).

Trump’s political ads are just a continuation of the tens of thousands of lies/misinformation promulgated in his term as president. For example, the inflation that occurred following the coronavirus disaster on his watch resulted because supply chains were shut down as deprived consumers spent money on their pent-up demand. However, Trump’s ads reflect issues of years ago as if they were current. Meanwhile, immigration has moderated, no thanks to Trump thwarting congressional efforts to solve it.

Immigrants (legal or not) are more law-abiding than our general population. How refreshing it is to watch ads by Vice President Kamala Harris that deal with important issues rather than the hate, lies and fearmongering of Trump’s ads. I commend Duncan for his integrity, patriotism and insight.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Is violent crime really down?

On the front page of the AJC on Sept. 24 was the headline: “Violent crime falls in Atlanta.”

Then on page A5 were three stories with the headlines: “2 shot, killed at Atlanta apartment;” “1 dead after grocery store shooting;” “Man killed in Sunday shooting.” Is it any wonder that most people take no comfort in the statistics?

They believe what they see. Thirty shot and several dead in Chicago over the weekend. Or the gunfire, robberies and assaults they experience in their own neighborhoods. This being an election year, certain politicians are saying that crime is down. I don’t know about others, but I’ll believe my lying eyes.

J. LINWOOD KEITH, DECATUR

