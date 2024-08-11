Two-party political system needs to go

Last week, a letter to the editor complained about gerrymandering and how it destroys democracy. Gerrymandering has been around since almost the founding of the country; it isn’t new or a recent change in politics. It is the result of the two-party political system, something that is not in our Constitution or really any federal law; they are completely private organizations. The two parties have become polar opposites and literally oppose each other on nearly everything. Ending the two-party system is the only way to get to where you can choose the best candidate instead of the lesser evil.

MARTY HARMON, HIRAM

Duncan wrong: Harris presidency will hurt country

Geoff Duncan (“Electing Harris will help the GOP,” Aug. 6) argued that a Kamala Harris term would be good for the GOP. Of course, this ignores that a Harris presidency will hurt the country: more open borders, more inflation, more global unrest, more woke craziness, etc. Is it worth trashing the country to give the GOP a thorough de-Trumping?

I also was struck by Duncan suggesting that with the Harris candidacy, “change was in the air.” This is patently absurd. Harris is the sitting vice president, the second half of Biden-Harris. President Joe Biden’s policies are Harris’ policies. The Harris campaign might be many things, but it is not a change campaign. Rather, status quo is in the air. By his next column, perhaps Duncan will land on the “hope and change” of the Harris campaign.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

President Grant, not Trump, was greatest for Black Americans

As a young Black Republican voter, it seems that the very curious place in which Black people find themselves in today’s GOP seems to be more and more of a caricature. The need to co-sign nonsense for self-advancement seems a price too high.

Former President Donald Trump’s continuous claim to be the greatest president to American Blacks since Abraham Lincoln is almost offensive. In relation to and in the context of the American Black experience, the greatest president is one of the least favored presidents. Ulysses S. Grant would have to be that president.

The same Department of Justice that today’s Republicans hate, the Grant administration created and filled with civil rights attorneys. The troops he sent to protect the rights and calm the stirrings of a newly whole Southern citizenry, the Ku Klux Klan Act and two other enforcement acts to protect Black rights, the Fifteenth Amendment, the Civil Rights Act of 1875 and the stabilization of the economy creating a period where many Black families were able to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps.”

Forty-five isn’t even in the shadow of 18.

ANTOINE HOOTEN, VININGS

Arthur Blank’s generosity is appreciated

Kudos many times over to Arthur Blank for his extreme generosity, which allowed our community to build what will be one of the finest children’s hospitals in the country. This donation is only the tip of the iceberg for Blank’s donations to facilities and programs throughout this area and beyond. We are blessed that he is an Atlantan!

CARY ROSENTHAL, SANDY SPRINGS