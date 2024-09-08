What matters is what they have done in their professional life — regarding fracking, immigration, law and order, energy independence, etc.

If they have supported illegal immigration, supported eliminating energy independence and supported “soft on crime” laws, don’t waste your time listening to “flip-flopping” campaign words. Look only at their actions. That is who they really are.

BRANDT ROSS, SANDY SPRINGS

A vote for Trump could put Vance in top seat

Just as Democrats had to face the reality of President Joe Biden’s age and diminished abilities, Republicans must do so for former President Donald Trump. Trump is a 78-year-old, out-of-shape man. His rambling non-sequiturs are becoming worse and worse. If we elect Trump, we have to understand there is a good chance that we would, in reality, also be electing his running mate, JD Vance, now a U.S. senator from Ohio, as president.

Day after day, Vance’s comments — old and new — show he is unfit to be president. He has repeatedly said women should not have careers. He has said people with children should get more votes than those who cannot or do not have children. He asked the Department of Justice to consider prosecuting a journalist for an anti-Trump piece. Vance has taken a series of positions that are anti-women, anti-democratic, dangerous and sometimes just bizarre. A vote for the Trump-Vance ticket is a vote to put this weird person within a frail heartbeat of the presidency.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA

Stop talking about the election. Just vote!

I’m currently 75 years old and I’ve never missed voting in an election since I became eligible to vote. This made me think about why we use secret ballots in this country’s elections. With the political divide we see in public, why do people feel such a need to constantly flap their jaws about politics?

I have lifelong friends I can’t even converse with now because of politics. To me, it’s nobody’s business how I vote. That’s the whole purpose of a secret ballot.

I’d love to see a return to political civility in public, which could happen if people would just voice their opinions through voting.

Talk is cheap. Voting is invaluable.

D.C. VARN, ATLANTA

For many, ‘home’ means pets are welcome

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ new blueprint to invest $60 million to address homelessness has the potential to do more than house people: it might also acknowledge that, for many, there is no “home” unless pets are welcome.

The city’s Rapid Housing plans follow in the footsteps of pilot development the Melody, a 40-unit shipping container site that provides permanent supportive housing that is pet-inclusive. As the manager of Atlanta Humane Society’s new Pets in Crisis Support Program, I work firsthand with displaced Atlanta residents living in vehicles or outdoors with their cherished pets — often their only source of companionship — because no homeless shelter in Atlanta allows them. Research has shown pets improve their owners’ mental and physical well-being.

If the planned 500 rapid housing units follow the Melody’s lead and welcome pets, many formerly homeless Atlantans will move in with their most devoted companion by their side.

COLE THALER, ATLANTA HUMANE SOCIETY