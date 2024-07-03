PETE KRAUS, LILBURN

Biden no longer capable of presidential duties

President Joe Biden’s recent debate performance confirmed how much he has degenerated physically and mentally these past few years. His defenders say it was just a one-off night, and he had a cold. They claim it was just 90 minutes of stammering, losing his train of thought and mixing up subjects and, most of all, not being mentally capable of defending the Democrats’ point of view.

Do they think the voters do not have eyes and ears and memories? We’ve watched the president fall up and down steps, fall off his bike, not be able to exit a stage, freeze in place in public and not be able to participate in a give-and-take with reporters. The early debate was supposed to prove Biden was fit to govern another four years. Instead, the genie is out of the bottle, and there is no putting it back. Biden proved he is no longer capable of performing the duties of president.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL