You can still register to vote. Here’s how

In 2024, Douglas County scheduled four elections and three runoff elections. This requires all hands on deck to have a successful election year. With 25 voting precincts in Douglas County, it’s no small task to serve the voters in the county. Many Georgians are registered to vote and have voted for years. But it’s always a good idea to check your voter registration status.

Georgia’s My Voter Page, which is a website connected to the Secretary of State’s office (mvp.sos.ga.gov), will show if you have active status, your voting precinct location, voter participation history, districts and elected officials.

If the My Voter Page indicates your status is inactive, you can register to vote through that page. There is a link to register, and the application is easy to complete. The application, once completed, is sent to the office of the Secretary of State, where the provided information, identification and signature are verified.

In Georgia, you must apply to register to vote by the fifth Monday before the election. That’s Oct. 7 this year. Early voting begins on Oct. 15.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

The writer is a Douglas County poll worker.

Putting rule of law over political party

Republicans Scot Turner and James Hall join former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in showing that common sense and the rule of law are what’s important, not your political party (“GOP-led lawsuit aims to stop new election board rules,” AJC, Sept. 12). Putting in place rules for the express purpose of challenging votes because your candidate did not win is contrary to a free and fair election.

This is especially important when that party, as I believe, has been taken over by lies, misinformation, fear and intimidation for personal gain and control.

Hopefully, other (dare I hope for all) Republicans will stand up for what’s right and good for the country, and show the miscreants that good people matter and bad behavior will not be allowed.

DAVID PITTS, ATLANTA

Burning biomass for fuel will hurt Georgians

With rising temperatures this summer, many Georgians had record-high electric bills. The Sept. 15 AJC article “Georgia Power plan boosts rural jobs but increases cost” reported that burning biomass as a power source might triple the cost to the consumer. This comes on top of a predetermined rate increase that could add $45 per month to Georgians’ power bills.

The people of Georgia cannot afford such increases, nor should they have to deal with the polluting emissions from burning trees for biomass. For Georgia to be clean and prosperous, pollution must be decreased and costs must be affordable for all consumers.

The plan to increase the burning of biomass will ultimately hurt Georgians in the pocket and in the air that they breathe, as biomass has been linked to asthma and other respiratory ailments. I implore the Public Service Commission to reconsider the greenlighting of this project.

TARA OVERZAT, ATLANTA