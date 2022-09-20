BRIAN GRAY, PEACHTREE CORNERS

College endowments should be used to lower student costs

I’m so tired of hearing people who went to college 50 to 60 years ago complain about the minuscule amount of partial college loan forgiveness recently provided by the Democrats. “Why can’t everybody pay their own debts like we did?”

Guess what, folks? Public college education costs 10 to 20 times as much as it used to. You should be grateful, as I am, that those college costs were so much lower when we went to school, and we could pay for our educations with a summer job. Most states back then provided a much larger amount of financial aid to state universities to keep college costs affordable.

You should instead be complaining about the massive taxpayer-supported endowments accumulated by many universities. The University of Georgia recently reported an endowment of $1.5 billion. Why aren’t these massive endowments being used to lower costs to students so they don’t have to go into lifelong debt to afford an education instead of funding massive, ego-driven building programs?

JAMES R. THOMSON, MARIETTA