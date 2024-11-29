Opinion
Opinion

Readers write

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM
PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM
1 hour ago

Leaving U.S. understandable, but I’m staying

I, too, am saddened by Donald Trump’s reelection, but I’ll stay in America. Still, Todd Copilevitz’s sentiments (“I’m not leaving my America. I’m leaving Trump’s.”) are understandable. Authoritarianism is on the rise around the world and here in a nation that claims to be “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

In 1935, author Sinclair Lewis — the first American to receive the Nobel Prize for literature — wrote a novel titled “It Can’t Happen Here,” a chilling tale of America under the iron heel of a fascist dictator. The book was a work of fiction, but it is a prescient warning for Americans today.

In the novel, Lewis said America was “ripe for a dictatorship,” and he wrote that “a country that tolerates evil means — evil manners, standards of ethics — for a generation, will be so poisoned that it will never have any good end.”

In these times, it’s easy to see what Lewis meant when he said, “I love America, but I don’t like it.”

ED TANT, ATHENS

Fears of America’s demise driven by media

Todd Copilevitz’s troubled Nov. 24 essay, “I’m not leaving my America. I’m leaving Trump’s.” sadly shows the results of media-spewed fear, loathing and ideology regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Copilevitz and his family are fleeing to Northern Ireland because of the dictatorial wasteland the media have convinced the psychologically vulnerable a second Trump presidency will create in America.

Never mind the media’s unfulfilled lies about how Trump’s first presidency would cause America’s demise. Trump won’t let a second chance slip through his fingers! “Run, Forrest, run!” becomes the media’s mantra, just as Jenny yelled at Forrest Gump when the bullies were after him in that other make-believe story.

America is a free country; one’s free to leave it. I hope Copilevitz’s move provides some peace to an obviously rattled mind. And when America remains free and becomes a hoped-for revived America under Trump’s leadership, perhaps Copilevitz’s paranoia will subside, but I doubt it.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joyce Ferder

I’m not leaving my America. I’m leaving Trump’s.
Placeholder Image

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After Trump's Project 2025 denials, he is tapping its authors and influencers for key...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy

Patricia Murphy: The election is over. It’s time to start living life again
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

OPINION
If we had enforced our laws, Laken Riley might not have died1h ago
OPINION
Pharmacy benefit manager reform could move us closer to health equity1h ago
OPINION
Taming our ‘inner teen wolf’ to find post-election peace
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia had 2nd largest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Weekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech