How many of you make $174,000 a year and have just returned from a six-week holiday? Did you get a postcard? Please reach out to your representatives and tell them to do their job.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Crucial election for sensible gun, abortion policies

Why do we have so many “guns-everywhere-abortions-nowhere” politicians in red state governments? These are minority opinions. Most Americans, even in red states, want some bipartisan compromise on the gun violence issue and a legislative restoration of Roe v. Wade rights. In this general election, I hope Americans will vote for the candidates who will work with the opposing party toward sensible gun and abortion policies.

Voters should stop buying the rhetoric and pay attention to what politicians are doing. Politicians should stop the grandstanding and get to work solving problems. We don’t elect people for them to send thoughts and prayers only.

In particular, in red states like ours, independent and moderate Republican voters should vote in this crucial election for Democrats up and down the ballot to turn things around, especially when the GOP candidates’ views on guns and abortion are extreme.

SANDY GAINES WOODS, ATLANTA