‘Do-Nothing Congress’ has earned its title
The 2025 financial year begins at the federal level on Oct. 1. The president released a proposed budget to Congress and the Senate about eight months ago. Throughout the fiscal year, a big legislative responsibility is to review, debate and pass the budget and all the spending bills needed to run a magnificent country like ours.
The 2024 Congress has earned the title “The Do-Nothing Congress” because legislators have managed to put very few bills even on the floor, have taken long breaks nearly every month and again are teetering on the edge of a federal shutdown.
How many of you make $174,000 a year and have just returned from a six-week holiday? Did you get a postcard? Please reach out to your representatives and tell them to do their job.
CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL
Crucial election for sensible gun, abortion policies
Why do we have so many “guns-everywhere-abortions-nowhere” politicians in red state governments? These are minority opinions. Most Americans, even in red states, want some bipartisan compromise on the gun violence issue and a legislative restoration of Roe v. Wade rights. In this general election, I hope Americans will vote for the candidates who will work with the opposing party toward sensible gun and abortion policies.
Voters should stop buying the rhetoric and pay attention to what politicians are doing. Politicians should stop the grandstanding and get to work solving problems. We don’t elect people for them to send thoughts and prayers only.
In particular, in red states like ours, independent and moderate Republican voters should vote in this crucial election for Democrats up and down the ballot to turn things around, especially when the GOP candidates’ views on guns and abortion are extreme.
SANDY GAINES WOODS, ATLANTA