Trump’s dismantling leaves nothing to govern
Here is an incomplete list of things that have been decimated, deleted, or are in the process of being dismantled during Trump’s first three weeks: CDC, FAA, FEMA, NIH, IRS, FDA, public education, environmental protections, equality, infrastructure projects, workplace safety and veterans affairs.
On top of that, there is no transparency and no oversight from the Republicans who control Congress, which means the idea of coequal branches of government — the “checks and balances” — is fading away as well.
With all that gone or on life support, there is nothing to govern, only a country to rule and loot. Our very founding was on the idea that there are no kings. Ben Franklin famously said we have a republic “if we can keep it.” We are currently being tested at a national level to see if that is possible.
DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA
Choosing common sense over nonsense
Which will it be? The federal government’s business as usual, marked by lies, overspending, irresponsibility and a constant stream of nonsense, or will common sense be applied for a change?
For years, the choice has been nonsense over common sense, but we have an opportunity to reverse that with Donald Trump’s second presidential term and his newly created Department of Government Efficiency. But four years is an incredibly short time to accomplish all that needs to be done.
The question is: With Elon Musk, a few handfuls of tech executives, software engineers, forensic accountants, a supercomputer and an artificial intelligence booster, how many years are four calendar years in DOG(E) years? And how many corrupt, buried bones can Trump, Elon Musk, and team dig up in that period? Hopefully, enough to save trillions of dollars and turn the federal government into one of, by, and for the people.
Who’s a good boy? At the moment, Donald Trump.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
GOP shows disregard for safe drinking water
The Georgia GOP is really showing their true colors and showing who they truly represent.
There’s a GOP proposal to pass a law protecting companies that poison drinking water with PFAS. (Ga. GOP seeks to bar lawsuit over ‘forever chemicals’, AJC Feb. 10)
PFAS are known for causing a wide variety of diseases, including cancer. So, instead of outlawing the poison, the Georgia GOP is trying to protect the businesses that poison the drinking water with these “forever chemicals” and showing a total disregard for the safety of the citizens they supposedly represent.
I guess their mantra is, “Poison our citizens, we don’t really care. We protect businesses, not people.”
Those are some really pitiful souls!
D.C. VARN, ATLANTA
