32 minutes ago

Deportation quotas lead to troubling arrests

The cruel and arbitrary nature of Trump’s deportation orders is resulting in too-frequent miscarriages of justice. How can deporting a mother and sick child benefit anything but the administration’s numbers?

The math clearly shows that the number of criminal immigrants is way too small to meet the president’s draconian quotas — hence the troubling arrest of so many who were actually following earlier procedures.

ELEANOR DEBACHER, DECATUR

Georgia needs a ‘no secret police’ act

A law has just been introduced in the California State Senate that I would never have dreamed would be needed. It would ban all police officers and, in particular, ICE agents from wearing masks during operations and require them to be identifiable by name, agency and badge number.

Think how terrifying it would be if you were grabbed off the street and driven to who-knows-where and kept for days in miserable, cramped quarters with not even access to a telephone to tell your family you are still alive. This is effectively kidnapping by the government.

These individuals have no recourse to the expected due process that would allow most of them to prove they are allowed to be here and are innocent of any wrongdoing.

Georgia needs a similar law, and as soon as possible!

RICHARD PATTERSON, DECATUR

No need to worry about Iran

The naïveté of Democrats regarding the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites is quite remarkable. Iran’s tyrannical government has been killing American soldiers and calling for the destruction of Israel for over 50 years.

Israel has proven that Iran’s military is weak and ineffective. There is no need for the left to worry about a prolonged war. Iran’s Ayatollah and his leadership hierarchy would be taken out on Day One.

President Trump’s decision-making was excellent, and he is to be commended!

ALLEN JOHNSON, JOHNS CREEK

Flying flag doesn’t define patriotism

Ask Americans to define patriotism, and you will hear different answers. For some, it’s flying the American flag in their front yards, others on their pickup trucks, and still others on their boats in a Trump flotilla. The voting public feels who they vote for is a display of patriotism. These examples are shallow and don’t honestly answer the request for defining patriotism.

My definition of patriotism is helping others. Planting a community garden, volunteering at a food bank, teaching an adult to read and write, helping a senior citizen with shopping or a ride to the polls, and donating blood to the Red Cross. This isn’t a complete list, but it’s a good place to start. Listen to your heart about ways to improve our country.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

