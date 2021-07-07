Readers Write

How cozy! Seven Democrats and one Republican. Liz Cheney is a closet Democrat and should resign from the Republican party. She’s almost as bad as Nancy Pelosi. The panel is getting into high gear now that President Trump is showing signs of reclaiming his status as head of the Republican party. He puts the Democrats into a state of panic and it shows when they choose a failed tormentor that lost her high position in the party. But it fits with Pelosi’s underhanded political tactics.

Plundering the White House was the action of some overzealous nitwits while those who only wanted to show support for our president were no different than Democrat political activists everywhere. But they should have known Pelosi and her posse would try to make the most of it while strutting around like gamecocks.