Some members of the Georgia Legislature propose eliminating the need for concealed carry permits. Yet, some 88% of Americans think you should get a permit before carrying a concealed gun in public.

People acquire firearms from a licensed gun dealership or through a private sale. In the former case, there is a mandatory background check. There is no mandatory background check for a private sale, but a gun owner must obtain a permit for concealed carry.

To receive a concealed carry permit, you must, among other things: have no felony convictions; no criminal record involving a controlled substance; not be subject to a restraining order relating to possessing a firearm without a permit or in an off-limits area and be mentally fit.

A permit is not “just a piece of paper.” It is indispensable protection for all Georgians.

When states weaken laws requiring permits, violent crime rates rise by 13 to 15 percent.

Eliminating the permit requirement is irresponsible and endangers law enforcement and all Georgians.

BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS

Truth no longer matters to Republican Party

The Bible tells us that we should not judge another person’s Christianity. The Bible tells us that good trees bear good fruit, and we should judge our fellow man by the fruit they bear.

As we look at the fruit that our Republican Party bears, we see them supporting a man who attempted to overturn an election and who sent his supporters to our nation’s capital to “fight like hell” on Jan. 6, 2021. In that event, people died and our elected officials had to run for their lives, as Trump watched on television with glee.

We see a Republican Party that attacks members of its own party who dare to seek the truth of Jan. 6 and the truth about Trump’s efforts to hold on to power. We also see a party that has passed laws to make it more difficult for minority people to vote. The truth no longer matters to this Republican Party. But, I hope the truth still matters to the American people.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

‘RINOS’ needed to save party, help country

To those designated “RINOS” (Republicans in Name Only) by the former president, please band together to save your party and help our country. We need a center/conservative party that will support traditional conservative values, allow a variety of viewpoints among its members and adhere to the truth. If the party persists in becoming a cult that owes absolute fealty to a leader who denies the results of a free and fair election in 2020, it will ultimately disintegrate. Examine your conscience and decide. Will it be truth or Trump? Your choice. For the sake of your party and our country, I hope you choose wisely.

JOHN TITUS, PEACHTREE CORNERS