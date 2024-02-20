The movement to demonize libraries is disingenuous, considering young people are more likely to access spicy material easily on their phones than in a typical library book. The Legislature should embrace and work with libraries to improve literacy.

Libraries are the answer, not the enemy.

NICHOLE HARPER KNOX, POWDER SPRINGS

DA’s job performance should be under scrutiny

Aside from all of the commotion about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s shenanigans of her affair and elaborate trips, citizens should focus on her performance in office and her use of resources.

A prosecutor’s first duty is the protection of the public from crime. Only a short time ago, Willis was pleading to the Fulton County Commission for millions of dollars more to prosecute cases. Now, we find, per the AJC and the ACLU, that her office is partially responsible for the dangerous overcrowding in the Fulton County Jail. Her office is blamed for being slow to indict and move cases through the system. What has she done with the millions of dollars?

It is a hugely expensive political vendetta costing millions of dollars and large amounts of staff time devoted to it, which does nothing to protect citizens from real crimes that affect their day-to-day lives. While Willis is fluffing her political feathers, the public and inmates suffer.

STEVE MILLER, DECATUR