Republicans need to move on from Trump, so nation can, too
Many are already saying that, even if Donald Trump is guilty of mishandling classified documents, he should not be prosecuted because of what it would do to this country.
He should just be allowed to continue repeating his lies over and over and never have to account for them or his actions.
I’m sure since his defeat in the November 2020 election, all that has been on his mind is what is good for this country.
If he had managed to delay and prevent Biden’s certification and stolen the election based only on his ego telling him he couldn’t have lost, all would have been well. Everyone would have accepted his desired outcome and no constitutional crisis would have occurred.
When is the Republican Party going to move on from taking marching orders from a vengeful sociopath who has shown no regard for the well-being of this country? If they move on, then maybe the whole country can.
DONALD RUDZINSKI, FLOWERY BRANCH
Immigrant relocation reveals hypocrisy of progressives
With his “‘Relocation’ stunt exposes cruelty as political strategy” (Sep. 25), Leonard Pitts Jr. exposes how progressives confuse sanctimony with sanctuary and hilarity with hypocrisy. Progressives offer lip service and post signs expressing their abundance of caring, but when illegal immigrants are introduced to their backyards, it’s their sanctimony — not sanctuary — on display. And though Pitts notes Republicans’ hilarity at GOP governors’ immigrant relocation stunts, hypocritical progressives and their resulting plight produce the hilarity — not the immigrants.
There’s nothing funny about people risking — and sometimes losing — life and limb in attempts to enter the U.S. illegally. Still, it’s Pitts and the Biden administration who don’t have a leg to stand on regarding resolving our illegal immigration problem.
For Pitts merely brandishes the issue as a political weapon, just as he accuses Republicans of doing. And the Biden Administration has exacerbated the problem to its worst level ever.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
