The South lost, the Klan was real, Jackie Robinson was real, and no matter how hard some folks try to hide those facts, they won’t go away. History is “all in,” whether we like it or not.

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA

Voters deserve more than Biden’s ‘OK’ rating overseas

I love that Paul Krugman (“Relatively, Biden’s approval rating OK,” Opinion, May 19) had to look overseas to glean favorable opinions regarding President Biden. Of course, Krugman elided Russian President he fact that Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have accomplish much on Biden’s watch, as Biden falters — in every sense of the word.

But Krugman says cheer up, Americans! It could be worse. Some foreign leaders trail Biden’s results. And no matter what you feel about high prices, high crime and a porous border allowing countless intruders — many intending you and the country harm — the United States is still leading various Western countries in some key economic measures.

Unfortunately for Krugman — and for Biden — voters don’t have doctorates in economics, but they do have the good sense to realize what they are experiencing and whose policies and presidency are responsible for that.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA