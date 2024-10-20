Another thing was lost: Any sense of morality by the people who spread lies during natural disasters.

BOB BARTH, ATLANTA

Rapid rehousing will help, but more needed

Affordable apartments and houses no longer exist in Atlanta. In September, the median home price in the Atlanta metro was $395,000, and the median rent was $2,035, according to Zillow. The unhoused population increases with the demolition of each existing apartment building, which is replaced with high-rise condos and apartments. Where do these people go?

Kudos to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his ambitious $60 million “rapid rehousing” plan (AJC, Sept. 17). It provides for 500 modular units and 200 permanent housing units by the end of 2025, which is a good start. However, that will house only 700 families or individuals, and, presently, there are approximately 3,000 people experiencing homelessness, not factoring in those displaced by luxury housing every day.

SANDIE WEBB, DECATUR

Kemp should stand up to State Election Board

There have been numerous articles in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the last-minute rules and changes the State Election Board (an unelected board) has made to conduct and certify the Georgia elections. Now, even the Republican secretary of state, other representatives and former governors are speaking out, saying this board has no authority to make the rules and changes it plans to enforce.

It seems ironic that after Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stood up during the 2020 election, they now say their hands are tied and they have no power over appointed election board Republicans.

Kemp hasn’t had any trouble standing up when he wanted something done, like the six-week abortion ban or school vouchers, which the majority of Georgians don’t support. He refused to step up to stop the mining along the dunes around the Okefenokee Swamp when more than 70,000 Georgians spoke up to ask that the swamp be protected.

We are one of the states that allow only the Legislature to make the rules and law. As Georgians, we cannot get an initiative on a ballot for the voters to decide.

There is something wrong when even our elected officials can set up laws of their own making and then end up with a State Election Board they — or the voters! — have no control over.

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA

SpaceX Starship defies logic

Regardless of what you might think of Elon Musk’s personal life, the guy is a genius. He is not NASA; he is just one guy.

The recent return of SpaceX’s Starship to the launchpad suggests this comparison: balance a broom vertically in the palm of one hand with the broom facing up. Bend your knees, then straighten them without touching the broom with the other hand, so the broom is still vertical.

Now imagine instead of a broom, it’s the SpaceX Starship — two-thirds the length of a football field, as big around as the fuselage of a 747 and packing twice the power of the Saturn V that took Apollo to the moon.

Design a system that lands this vehicle right where it took off as easily as a Tesla can parallel self-park so you can use it again.

Not everyone wants to work for Musk. We do not have to imitate him. But we can learn by watching him think big and accomplish big dreams.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW