Luckovich cartoons not responsible for nation’s woes

The letter from a reader blaming Mike Luckovich for everything that upsets people like him is a new low. So, a cartoonist who is exercising his First Amendment rights is responsible for high inflation, illegal immigration (those “servants” who clean toilets, cut lawns, and take away those jobs that “actual citizens” do not want to touch, plus school seats from “our children”) - not to mention rising gas prices, and bringing on doomsday (Putin, of course, has nothing to do with this).

And oh, the lovely phrasing of the writer’s mix of racism and male chauvinism - how dare Mike to give us both a Vice President and a Supreme Court judge who are women of - gasp - color? But, of course, in his worldview, they have to be dumb and unqualified -- and the most-unqualified president of all time, Citizen Trump, is still “President Trump.”

How ill-informed of most Americans to disagree with the gentleman writer, and how kind of him to tell us about the “real problems facing America and the world.” If this sounds a bit sarcastic, it is meant to. And it would be an honor for Mike to sit on “The View” with all those supposedly dumb, ill-informed women.

You go, Mike!

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN