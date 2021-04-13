Readers Write

Gov. Brian Kemp, please veto SB 260. This new law is dreadful for rural Georgia. It removes useful control of adequate setback requirements from local governments when dealing with the ground application of so-called bio sludge. This is distressing for most everyone, except the producers of this toxic substance masquerading as fertilizer. The potential long-term hazardous effects of putting this filth into the earth and on the ground surface are not yet known. What is currently recognized is, this pollutant is foul and the stench degrades the quality of life for those living near where it is applied.

Gov. Kemp, you need to take immediate action, looking out for the protection of the majority of us by not allowing the greed of the few to put us all at risk. This new law is not in the best interest of most Georgia citizens. Please do your part by keeping us and our future safe. Veto SB 260.