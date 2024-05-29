Haley’s switch to Trump shows she was never fit to lead

The latest development in this explosive election year should not surprise anyone. Nikki Haley ran “against” Trump in the primaries, then bowed out. She pretended to offer an alternative to Trump, danced around all the issues that define him, gladly took all the money and votes she could get, and is now urging her supporters to do what she is doing: vote for a liar, insurrectionist, fraudster and sexual predator, a man without conscience or morals who has promised to get rid of democracy.

She may actually think she will be rewarded with the honor of sharing the ticket. That will be the end of all credibility for her, as it has been for many others before her. For a while, it seemed like she was fit to lead. No more. America, if you’re listening, you will hear what the party of Lincoln has become. Et tu, Nikki?