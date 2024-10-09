We must better prepare for destructive weather
Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast, killing 33 fellow Georgians. Torrential rains and flooding destroyed homes, crops and infrastructure. Most of us know climate change contributed. What do we do now? We must better prepare for future destructive weather that we know will continue and possibly worsen.
Limiting greenhouse gas emissions could slow climate change. Striving for the electrification of everything possible while forcing monopoly Georgia Power to provide cleaner electricity will help. We need to appeal to elected leaders to pass legislation easing the transmission of clean energy across state lines. Let’s use funding from the Biden administration’s historic climate legislation to strengthen our homes against warmer temperatures and stronger storms. Together, we can create a better future that resists further climate destruction.
JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA
With world unstable, doubt Harris is up for the challenge
It does seem like the world is on fire, with Hurricane Helene’s historical destruction and the wars in Israel and Ukraine. We are headed into the last few weeks of campaigning for president. Though much commentary is on the abortion issue, the economy and immigration still top the list of voter concerns.
In my opinion, come Election Day — including early voting — the electorate will have in mind how unstable their world seems, on top of higher prices on necessities. Will voters feel Vice President Kamala Harris is strong enough to keep them safe and do a better job than the last 3 1/2 years with the economy and immigration? The voters know former President Donald Trump to be strong. When he was in office, the world was not on fire with wars abroad and high inflation at home.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL