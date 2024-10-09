We must better prepare for destructive weather

Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast, killing 33 fellow Georgians. Torrential rains and flooding destroyed homes, crops and infrastructure. Most of us know climate change contributed. What do we do now? We must better prepare for future destructive weather that we know will continue and possibly worsen.

Limiting greenhouse gas emissions could slow climate change. Striving for the electrification of everything possible while forcing monopoly Georgia Power to provide cleaner electricity will help. We need to appeal to elected leaders to pass legislation easing the transmission of clean energy across state lines. Let’s use funding from the Biden administration’s historic climate legislation to strengthen our homes against warmer temperatures and stronger storms. Together, we can create a better future that resists further climate destruction.