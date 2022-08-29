BreakingNews
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire on I-285 in Dunwoody
ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
45 minutes ago

Some parents more concerned with school dress code than curriculum

Why are parents, especially mothers, more concerned about the dress code for girls instead of what they are being taught, “Sexist dress codes erode schools’ equity pledge” (News, Aug. 16)?

Should girls be allowed to wear a sports bra and very, very short shorts in hot weather and expect the boys not to notice? Are the girls just dressing for comfort by wearing skimpy clothes?

And, no, we don’t prefer hoodies and long pants or Middle Eastern scarves and long dresses. Years ago, DeKalb County tried to institute a uniform dress code as private schools do, which is a great equalizer; but parents were up in arms over that. So, the county backed off.

How unfortunate.

JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA

Georgia Republicans see Walker as a reliable vote in Washington

There’s been a recent flurry of conversation about the “candidate quality” of some Republicans vying for elective office.

Notably, Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been criticized for some of his controversial public remarks (“Don’t we have enough trees around here?” ).

But Republican voters are not going to vote for him because he’s smart (he isn’t). They’re not voting for him because he explains thoughtful policy ideas (he doesn’t). It’s not because of his sterling professional accomplishments (there aren’t any).

They want him to be a U.S. senator because he’ll be a reliable vote who will vote the way Republican party leaders tell him.

In a sense, he’s not much different than Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley, who are smart, can articulate issues and have substantial professional backgrounds. They will all vote the same way.

Democrats who believe Walker will lose the election because they think he is grossly unqualified may be a little too optimistic.

LARRY J. PETT, ATLANTA

Editors' Picks
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony8h ago
Fulton DA: Burglary crew used TV, social media to target celebrity victims
4h ago
Uneven enforcement? Rural Georgia county avoids review after election breach
10h ago
8Arm permanently closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue
7h ago
8Arm permanently closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue
7h ago
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire on I-285 in Dunwoody
31m ago
The Latest
Opinion: Assessing student loan forgiveness plan
7h ago
Opinion: As seas rise, Charleston hopes to prevent disaster
18h ago
Opinion: I’m a police chief. I know about use of force
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
21h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
3h ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top