JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA

Georgia Republicans see Walker as a reliable vote in Washington

There’s been a recent flurry of conversation about the “candidate quality” of some Republicans vying for elective office.

Notably, Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been criticized for some of his controversial public remarks (“Don’t we have enough trees around here?” ).

But Republican voters are not going to vote for him because he’s smart (he isn’t). They’re not voting for him because he explains thoughtful policy ideas (he doesn’t). It’s not because of his sterling professional accomplishments (there aren’t any).

They want him to be a U.S. senator because he’ll be a reliable vote who will vote the way Republican party leaders tell him.

In a sense, he’s not much different than Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley, who are smart, can articulate issues and have substantial professional backgrounds. They will all vote the same way.

Democrats who believe Walker will lose the election because they think he is grossly unqualified may be a little too optimistic.

LARRY J. PETT, ATLANTA