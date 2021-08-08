Readers Write

Navigating pandemic is like driving on a blind curve

In Michael Ramirez’s editorial cartoon on July 30, he seems to chastise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for see-sawing on its COVID-19 recommendations.

I’m reminded of my first trip through the rural mountain areas in North Georgia years ago before cell phones and GPS apps. As I approached each blind curve, I slowed until I could see around the curve. On the straightaway, I adjusted my speed – until the next blind curve mandated slowing down to remain safe on my journey. The unpredictable behavior of the drivers of oncoming cars was also a factor, especially at night.

Now, as I work to negotiate my way through the pandemic, especially the delta variant, the CDC can’t tell me what’s around the next curve because this is new territory.

DR. PAUL SCHENK, DUNWOODY

Assault on U.S. Capitol should never be forgotten

Once again, columnist Pat Buchanan has asserted the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill events that reinforce the opposite of what he is telling us to believe. His closing statement, “January 6, 2020, is their (Democrats) last best hope for holding power after November 8, 2022,” attempts to turn that day into a campaign point and ignore what actually transpired.

He stated that the events of that day in no way compare with “9/11, or Oklahoma City or Pearl Harbor or the Pulse nightclub or the Las Vegas massacre.” No, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were intended to stop the peaceful transfer of power and overthrow the democracy of the United States of America.

Buchanan’s assertion that we should move on and be lenient on those involved is an insult to every American. We must never forget that day. Those involved in the attacks and leaders who stood back and did nothing must be exposed and held accountable!

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA

More to parenting than being child’s buddy

Instead of “Parenting,” Meghan Leahy’s column should be labeled “The Buddy System.” (“My 8-year-old won’t stay clean, groomed, Help!”, Living, July 31.)

Every answer she gives involves a compromise, different techniques, looking for a better way, negotiation, parent and child becoming a team, etc. Is there anything in Ms. Leahy’s world that involves discipline and standards, which every child must have?

Apparently, the expression, “Because I said so,” is not in her lexicon. Parenting involves being in charge and not negotiating what the child is required to do. Can anyone imagine John Rosemond “getting silly toothbrushes, playing music,” using a flexible tone, working to become a team with a child to get him/her to brush teeth or take a bath? If there is a power struggle at age 8, what will it be when children are 16 and used to challenging every directive - and winning?

JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA