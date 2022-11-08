Winner takes all politics is not good for democracy.
I worry for my country. What will become of democracy and the Republic I grew up believing in?
I was taught and believed that honesty, decency, and fairness mattered. It mattered personally and it mattered when choosing acquaintances. Importantly, I believed most people held these same beliefs.
Today, I am not so sure.
I see leaders (or supposed leaders) untethered by morals and convictions based on truth, fairness, or concern for others. Instead, they are willing to say and do whatever it takes to win.
This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is an issue of whether we want to live in a society where the winner takes all.
I am trying to sustain the hope that when this election is over, the outcome will reflect the persons chosen because they reflect core values; leaders who seek justice through wisdom and leaders who do not succumb to the false belief that they alone have all the answers.
But I worry. Will we be wise enough to save our democracy?
JON COLGROVE, ATLANTA
Don’t blame Dems for current economic woes
If we listen to well-respected, nonpartisan economists (instead of GOP politicians), here are some reasons for higher prices. Massive supply chain disruptions caused by a worldwide pandemic. Food and energy shortages caused by Putin’s war. Increased consumer demand is caused by our wonderfully low unemployment. Corporate price gouging. Consumer spending is caused by government relief programs.
The only cause that relates to Biden administration policies is the last one. But remember that the initial COVID relief spending and the much-needed infrastructure bill were passed on a bipartisan basis.
And remember that the American Recovery Act provided desperately needed COVID relief for tens of millions of parents, the unemployed and those at risk of foreclosure and eviction.
It’s just unfair to blame the Democrats.
And by the way, does it make sense to elect our leaders based on the pricing whims of oil companies?
DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA