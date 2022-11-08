This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is an issue of whether we want to live in a society where the winner takes all.

I am trying to sustain the hope that when this election is over, the outcome will reflect the persons chosen because they reflect core values; leaders who seek justice through wisdom and leaders who do not succumb to the false belief that they alone have all the answers.

But I worry. Will we be wise enough to save our democracy?

JON COLGROVE, ATLANTA

Don’t blame Dems for current economic woes

If we listen to well-respected, nonpartisan economists (instead of GOP politicians), here are some reasons for higher prices. Massive supply chain disruptions caused by a worldwide pandemic. Food and energy shortages caused by Putin’s war. Increased consumer demand is caused by our wonderfully low unemployment. Corporate price gouging. Consumer spending is caused by government relief programs.

The only cause that relates to Biden administration policies is the last one. But remember that the initial COVID relief spending and the much-needed infrastructure bill were passed on a bipartisan basis.

And remember that the American Recovery Act provided desperately needed COVID relief for tens of millions of parents, the unemployed and those at risk of foreclosure and eviction.

It’s just unfair to blame the Democrats.

And by the way, does it make sense to elect our leaders based on the pricing whims of oil companies?

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA