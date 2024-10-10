We need to vote for the candidate whose administration promises us the best chance for a functioning government. Because, despite their inefficiencies, these (and other) government agencies offer a lifeline to our friends and neighbors. Hopefully, the Trump supporters up there and around the country will wake up and vote for their own self-interest.

TOM FOLEY, DECATUR

Shame on GOP for hurricane falsehoods

When a mass shooting happens, and common-sense gun reforms are proposed, Republicans wring their hands while claiming we should not politicize a tragic event. They ramble on about the Second Amendment and rights as they raise money on the trauma. Oddly, with the incredible disaster of Helene, their mantra of “don’t politicize” seems to have floated away in the current.

The fabricated conspiracies online and on the air are quite stunning. Each is aimed squarely at Democrats and/or government agencies to incite anger and division. Bizarre claims include that FEMA is refusing to help Republican areas to help sway the election, there are not enough funds to help all in need, FEMA is turning away volunteers, and the topper (thanks to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) is that “they” can control the weather.

All of these falsehoods are pitched, promoted and profited from by the Right while creating less confidence in the government workers whose efforts often go unheralded. Shame on them.

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA