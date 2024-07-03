If it passes, the idea could catch on. Lawmakers in other democratic nations, including our own, might put forward similar legislation.

Even the suggestion can rightfully make Americans wary. After all, the First Amendment protects all sorts of speech. But as I often discuss on my show, before we consider our own opinions we should first think: What are the relevant facts to consider? Some of those facts might change our minds.

For starters, it’s already illegal for Americans to lie in numerous contexts. The best known, probably, involves testimony in court. Perjury can put you in prison for up to five years. In every state, it’s also illegal to lie to the police. There are truth in advertising laws as well. And several states have laws against libel.

Perhaps most relevant of all in this context: It’s illegal to lie to Congress even if you’re not under oath. In fact, it’s illegal to lie to the federal government. Given all that, would it be such a stretch to say that, in return, our leaders should not be allowed to lie to us?

Slightly more than a decade ago, Congress faced a question involving the legality of lying in a specific context. With bipartisan support, lawmakers passed the law, and then-President Barack Obama signed it.

That law was the Stolen Valor Act. Replacing a previous law that the Supreme Court shot down, the 2013 law made it illegal to pretend to have received certain military decorations or medals “with intent to obtain money, property, or other tangible benefit.”

Even outside of the Stolen Valor Act, in 2019 a Montana judge required two men on probation to wear signs on Memorial Day and Veterans Day outside the Montana Veterans Memorial that said, “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans.” The state’s high court later struck down that condition.

The push-pull between banning and allowing lies is part of our legal system. So a law similar to the one being considered in Wales could have strong arguments on both sides here.

Personally, I’m wary of such a law. I don’t trust the government to always determine accurately what the reality is in every scenario that lawmakers discuss. And such a law would most likely be weaponized, used by lawmakers to create even more interpersonal squabbles instead of getting actual legislation passed.

But as a nation, we do need to do something — something big — to demand truth from our political leaders. When I was growing up, Superman stood for “truth, justice and the American way.” It’s telling that that phrase has since changed. It’s up to us to make truth a core part of what we stand for as a nation. That would be an act of patriotism. It’s time that we the people demand better.

Josh Levs is host of the podcast and newsletter They Stand Corrected.