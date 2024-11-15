President-elect Donald Trump has again confounded conventional wisdom in nominating former lawmaker and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin to be the next head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This pick signals that Trump continues to value loyalty in choosing America’s next environmental leader.

The timing of the announcement is remarkable, coming less than a week after the election. In 2016, Trump did not nominate his EPA pick until Dec. 7. In 2020 President Joe Biden waited until Dec. 17 to announce his selection. The early announcement of Zeldin suggests that the president-elect’s team is more focused and organized compared with 2016 and reinforces the salience of the campaign’s attacks on the EPA. By quickly settling the question of who will lead the EPA, the incoming administration clearly hopes to get an early start on its agenda.