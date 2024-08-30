On Thursday, he used a 2007 video of Miss South Carolina Teen USA contestant Lauren Caitlin Upton bungling an interview question to impugn the intelligence of Harris ahead of her televised interview with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Vance’s own running mate didn’t seem to mind Upton’s answer; Trump signed her to a modeling contract a month later.)

Vance just can’t hide his hostility to women — from attacking those of us who are “childless cat ladies” to those who are suggesting there’s no role for postmenopausal women beyond grandmothering to affecting a discernible disdain for unmarried women. That anger is becoming more common and more acceptable in some parts of the GOP. Hulk Hogan, who spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, said last week that he wanted to “body slam” the vice president, mispronounced her name and questioned her racial identity. The Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina, who wants a total abortion with no exceptions (not for rape, not for incest, not for the life of the mother), thinks the 19th Amendment, which acknowledges that women constitutionally have the right to vote, should be repealed.

Here’s the thing: Harris is only the second woman in history to be nominated by a major political party for the office of the presidency. She is the sitting vice president, an office that is deserving of respect and decorum. The office, at the very minimum, should be treated with decency by those who address it

Millions of young American women and girls are enthusiastic about Harris and watching her every word and move. And they are watching the drivel coming from the Republican campaign.

That’s why we can’t “normalize” misogyny in politics. That’s why we can’t platform posts that make vile sexist innuendos about Harris and other women.

Trump and Vance are the leaders of a major political party. Trump is a former president, and Vance is a sitting U.S. senator. Are we to believe they have no impulse control? Do they not realize that women make up more than 50% of this nation? Twenty-five women serve in the U.S. Senate, one is vice president, four sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, more than a dozen are governors of states and countless thousands are elected officials and judges at the federal, state and local levels.

Why are journalists, academics and corporate leaders not calling this out? No corporate executive could disparage women this way publicly — or privately — and get away with it. No college president. No industry or Fortune 500 leader. No judge. No physician. No one could do it and still have a job. No one should do it and credibly seek a job of public trust.

The clear message coming out from the Trump campaign and other MAGA adherents has been and continues to be that women are only good for, as one far-right pastor aligned with MAGA movement posted on X recently, “having children, not talking too loudly, not having a career, and most importantly submitting to their husband’s leadership.”

I hope the women of America are paying attention.