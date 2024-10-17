The road to the White House runs through Georgia and according to recent polling, the race for president will come down to a photo finish in the Peach State.

As former elected officials who have collectively earned millions of votes over the past 30 years, we have some pressing advice for candidates and their respective campaigns and supporters who are looking to earn our state’s 16 electoral votes: Focus on what matters to Georgians, especially those who are undecided in this hotly contested race.

Figuring out the issues of utmost importance doesn’t require a Magic Eight Ball or a room full of Nobel Prize winners. Our organization, the Democracy Defense Project, commissioned a statewide survey recently and the data is crystal clear.

According to the survey, “inflation and the economy” is the No. 1 concern of our fellow citizens. Among undecided voters in the presidential race, which is more than 5% of the electorate, nearly half (46%) cite economic issues as their top priority.

At the bottom of the laundry list, you will find election-related concerns. For undecided voters, who will likely determine the outcome of this election in Georgia and possibly pick our next president, only 2% cite “election integrity” as their top priority.

Though the lack of apprehension expressed by voters, and more specifically by undecided voters, certainly contradicts what many politicians, pundits and activists are saying in Georgia — and across the country — there’s a simple, logical explanation: Georgia voters trust our elections.

Our survey reveals a clear majority (56%) of Georgia voters are confident that ballots across the United States will be accurately cast and counted. That number grows significantly when respondents are asked specifically about elections in the Peach State, where 63% of voters are confident their ballots will be accurately cast and counted.

This confidence is not only shared by voters of all stripes and types, but it is also growing. When you dig into party affiliation, 54% of Georgia Republicans think the casting and counting of votes in the upcoming 2024 Georgia elections will be more accurate compared with 2020.

So, despite the politicized rhetoric and endless accusations of widespread fraud, elections tampering and foreign interference, most Georgians have ignored the noise and have confidence their voice will be heard at the ballot box.