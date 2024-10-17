Opinion

We are former elected officials. We know how to win Georgia

Voters in the Peach State don’t fall for partisan gimmicks. Talk to them about issues that really matter.
When you dig into party affiliation, 54% of Georgia Republicans think the casting and counting of votes in the upcoming 2024 Georgia elections will be more accurate compared with 2020, write several members of the Democracy Defense Project. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Nathan Deal, Roy Barnes, Saxby Chambliss and Shirley Franklin
15 minutes ago

The road to the White House runs through Georgia and according to recent polling, the race for president will come down to a photo finish in the Peach State.

As former elected officials who have collectively earned millions of votes over the past 30 years, we have some pressing advice for candidates and their respective campaigns and supporters who are looking to earn our state’s 16 electoral votes: Focus on what matters to Georgians, especially those who are undecided in this hotly contested race.

Nathan Deal

Roy Barnes

Saxby Chambliss

Shirley Franklin

Figuring out the issues of utmost importance doesn’t require a Magic Eight Ball or a room full of Nobel Prize winners. Our organization, the Democracy Defense Project, commissioned a statewide survey recently and the data is crystal clear.

According to the survey, “inflation and the economy” is the No. 1 concern of our fellow citizens. Among undecided voters in the presidential race, which is more than 5% of the electorate, nearly half (46%) cite economic issues as their top priority.

At the bottom of the laundry list, you will find election-related concerns. For undecided voters, who will likely determine the outcome of this election in Georgia and possibly pick our next president, only 2% cite “election integrity” as their top priority.

Though the lack of apprehension expressed by voters, and more specifically by undecided voters, certainly contradicts what many politicians, pundits and activists are saying in Georgia — and across the country — there’s a simple, logical explanation: Georgia voters trust our elections.

Our survey reveals a clear majority (56%) of Georgia voters are confident that ballots across the United States will be accurately cast and counted. That number grows significantly when respondents are asked specifically about elections in the Peach State, where 63% of voters are confident their ballots will be accurately cast and counted.

This confidence is not only shared by voters of all stripes and types, but it is also growing. When you dig into party affiliation, 54% of Georgia Republicans think the casting and counting of votes in the upcoming 2024 Georgia elections will be more accurate compared with 2020.

So, despite the politicized rhetoric and endless accusations of widespread fraud, elections tampering and foreign interference, most Georgians have ignored the noise and have confidence their voice will be heard at the ballot box.

We believe — and Georgians concur — that state leaders have worked diligently over the past several years to make our elections secure, accessible and fair. And though we fundamentally disagree with the antics of the State Election Board, voters should remain confident that when they cast their ballot in the November election, their vote will be counted and tabulated as intended.

In closing, we implore our presidential candidates to listen closely to the people of this great state. Address their concerns and map out a real plan for a safer, stronger and more prosperous tomorrow. Follow the facts and data to earn their trust, and leave the attacks on our democratic processes on the campaign bus.

Our voters are focused on the future — not the past — and are looking for presidential candidates to address economic concerns — not peddle election conspiracy theories.

To quote coach Kirby Smart, who knows a few things about winning competitive matchups: “Keep the main thing the main thing.” It’s the key to victory in Georgia and beyond.

The Democracy Defense Project is a bipartisan group of former elected officials and leaders who are committed to free and fair elections. The Georgia board members include former Gov. Nathan Deal, former Gov. Roy Barnes, former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin.

