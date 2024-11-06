She tirelessly fought against legislation that sought to restrict these rights, standing up for the millions of women across the country whose voices have been silenced and their choices limited. Despite facing vehement opposition from conservative groups and politicians, Harris remained steadfast in her commitment to ensuring that every woman has the right to make decisions about her body, health and future.

The failure to elect Harris as president holds significant implications for the future of reproductive access and freedom, especially in states such as Georgia, where restrictive laws have been enacted to limit women’s rights. With Harris at the helm, there was hope for a renewed focus on dismantling barriers and ensuring that all individuals have the ability to make decisions about their bodies without interference from the government. In Georgia, where reproductive rights have been under constant attack, not having Harris as president means that the fight for reproductive justice remains an uphill battle. The lack of federal leadership on this issue could embolden state lawmakers to further restrict access to essential health care services, leaving many individuals, particularly marginalized communities, without the resources they need to make informed choices about their reproductive health.

It is crucial to recognize that the fight for reproductive justice does not end with one election cycle.

The struggle for autonomy and freedom over one’s own body is ongoing, and it is up to all of us to stand in solidarity with those who are most impacted by these injustices. Though the road ahead will be challenging, we must continue to — as Harris would have done — push for progress and advocate for policies that uphold the fundamental right to reproductive access and freedom for all individuals, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status.

I am Kamala. You are Kamala. We are all Kamala standing together, resilient and unyielding in the face of adversity.

Let us turn our disappointment into determination, our setbacks into steppingstones toward a more equitable future. Let us pave the way for a new era where Black and brown women will not just be accepted but championed in the highest echelons of leadership.

The road ahead will be long and arduous, but with unity and perseverance, we can overcome the barriers that seek to divide us. Together, let us strive for a tomorrow where the color of our skin and our gender do not define our worth but enhance the richness of our collective tapestry.

In the spirit of Kamala Harris and all the trailblazers who came before her, let us march forward with hope in our hearts and purpose in our steps.

The time for change is now, and we will not rest until every voice is heard, every dream is realized, every ceiling is shattered and reproductive freedom is restored.

Shawana S. Moore is an associate professor at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and a program director who specializes in providing women’s and gender-related care throughout the life span. Moore is a nationally recognized women’s health nurse practitioner and a past president of the National Association of Practitioners in Women’s Health, the first African American to hold that position. She advocates for health care providers to speak out on the impact of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision on the medical field. These views are the opinion of the author and not the opinion of Emory University or its affiliates.