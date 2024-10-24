Pro-life advocates might be surprised to realize that a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris is effectively the best pro-life option in this year’s presidential election. Although Harris has never wavered from her support for women to make decisions regarding their bodies, she has also published a pro-family agenda with concrete policies that will preserve human life. Though former President Donald Trump brags about giving states control over abortion, in reality, that plan has led to higher abortion rates and higher rates of maternal morbidity and mortality.

Many Americans assumed the abortion rate in America would decline once Roe v. Wade was overturned by a conservative majority on the Supreme Court in 2022 — especially after 14 states banned abortion with limited exceptions and seven others enacted restrictive laws that same year. But abortion rates actually increased by 11% in 2023, and abortion numbers are at their highest in more than a decade. Restricting abortion has not lowered the rate; instead it has endangered women’s lives.