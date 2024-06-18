The only other recent noteworthy incidents from the far-left include a botched firebombing of a Tacoma, Wash., U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in 2019 (the perpetrator, a well-known, elderly anarchist, was killed by police), and an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh in June 2022. Far-left militancy has risen in the post-Oct. 7 era, too, with Jewish communities often finding themselves the targets of hate crimes, including vandalism and harassment, often by masked extremists spuriously claiming simply to oppose Zionism.

Other attacks where alleged far-left perpetrators have been identified include the tragic March 2023 shooting perpetrated by a transgender man at the Covenant School in Nashville and an August 2019 shooting at a bar in Dayton. But neither can be categorized as acts of terrorism. Despite the personal circumstances of the attackers, and regardless of their own private political views, there has never been an indication the attacks were perpetrated directly and explicitly in service to an ideological cause or for a political reason — the fundamental requirement of any definition of “terrorism.”

Data compiled by nonpartisan and nongovernmental organizations also point to the concerning rise in far-right terrorism. According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2023, all 17 extremist killings in the United States were perpetrated by far-right extremists. In 2022, all 25 extremist-related killings were carried out by white supremacists. And, indeed, from 2013-2022, 75% of all politically-motivated homicides in the United States were perpetrated by white supremacists or other violent far-right extremists. Left-wing extremists perpetrated just 4%. Because there is no domestic terrorism statute, the federal government does not collect statistics on acts that would otherwise be considered domestic terrorism, but scholars funded by the National Institute of Justice recently found that “Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives. In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives.”

Perhaps the most worrying element of the violent far-right is the terrorist threat it poses to institutions traditionally cherished by American conservatives, including the Republican Party and American law enforcement. Since the 2020 election, Republicans have repeatedly been targeted by the violent far-right, never more overtly than on Jan. 6, 2021, when a gallows was built outside the U.S. Capitol intended, of course, for a conservative, evangelical, Republican vice president. Three years later, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sought Secret Service protection because of the volume of threats against her, issued largely by the violent far-right.

As for the threat to law enforcement, the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in U.S. history, the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168, was launched against the federal law enforcement agencies seen as responsible for the raid at Waco two years earlier. Even more damningly, the deadliest act of violence in the summer of 2020 — that year that became defined by far-left threats to American police officers, primarily symbolized by the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct, which was torched in a terrorist act — was in fact perpetrated by a far-right adherent of the “boogaloo” anti-government movement, an active-duty Airman who murdered a security guard and sheriff’s deputy in California.

The far-left has frequently posed a terrorism threat throughout U.S. history, never as often and consequentially as during the 1960s and 1970s, when groups such as the Weather Underground conducted widespread (albeit largely non-lethal) bombing campaigns in major cities. But today, the primary domestic terrorism threat unequivocally emanates from the far-right, primarily involving white supremacists and neo-Nazis. A different threat, no less violent but perhaps less homicidal, comes from the extreme left, given the absence of mass shootings attributable to that extreme of the political spectrum. Of course, that does not mean we ignore either threat, but law enforcement and those responsible for our security must understand the different dynamics, tactics and targeting that both extremes pose. In this way, resources can be prudently and flexibly allocated to counter each of these dissimilar extremist dangers.

Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware are the authors of “God, Guns, and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America.”