It feels as if so much I was ever taught by or learned from people who did the hard work of gaining my respect was ultimately wrong, including that I was fortunate enough to be born into a country ruled by laws — not kings, despots, dictators or charlatans.

And that we periodically elected people of character to debate, craft, enact, and judge those laws against a founding constitutional document expressing our highest desires of a free and just people. And that while born under a great many sins against humanity, this country’s historical arc had always bent toward expanding freedom, opportunity and justice for all humanity.