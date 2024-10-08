With only a few weeks before the election, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are near neck and neck in the polls. As voters battle with our current cost-of-living crisis, the defining issue for both campaigns is proving to be the economy. In recent Georgia polling, Harris was only four points from Trump on the issue. Across swing states, Harris performed similarly. To win voters’ support for this critical issue, campaigns need to double down on the Obama-era policies that empowered Black entrepreneurship and move away from recent regulatory actions that could limit Black business growth.

Historically, the Black community has been the backbone of transformative political movements in the United States. From the civil rights movement to the recent push for police reform, Black Americans have consistently demonstrated their capacity to enact change through organized, strategic action. In Georgia, Black businesses are uniquely positioned to help advance candidates that will create equitable economic opportunities.