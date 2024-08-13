Negative campaigning is increasing in volume and nastiness every election cycle. Campaigns are based on a “divide and conquer” strategy, pitting citizens against each other. If you ask most political operatives why this is the case, they’ll tell you it’s because it works. It drives donations, volunteer engagement and turnout. And though I won’t debate that it works, it’s not the only approach that works.

Believe me, I know. In the past 19 years, I’ve been a part of four local campaigns here in Augusta. Each one focused on being positive, uplifting and inclusive of people from all walks of life. This principle resulted in three successful campaigns for mayor in a city of 200,000, with 56% in 2005, 65% in 2006 and 64% in 2010. Instead of “divide and conquer,” we focused on “unite and overcome,” bringing citizens together by using constant grassroots outreach to rally them around a common cause.