Growing up in my hometown of Atlanta, I didn’t think much about hurricanes. Sure, I heard about them on the news, but 250 miles inland, they weren’t part of my reality. I certainly never imagined a hurricane like Helene, leaving an unprecedented trail of devastation from the Gulf Coast to Appalachia: downed trees and power lines, communities gutted by flooding, lives literally washed away. Across the South, people were barely beginning to pick up the pieces when Hurricane Milton roared ashore with terrifying power.

One storm following another, back-to-back, without time to heal — as a climate expert, I have long feared this reality. In Georgia and across the United States, we’re facing more and more extreme weather. Droughts parch farmland. Heat domes come and stay. Severe thunderstorms bring sudden floods. Hurricanes do damage we can hardly wrap our minds around. All of it is costing billions in repairs and recovery, where recovery is even possible.