A Georgia court’s rejection of the State Election Board’s recent rule changes regarding hand counting of ballots and certification is a clear win for all voters, demonstrating just how untenable the board’s recent decisions have been. Hopefully, the court’s rebuke will put an end to the board’s attempts to make disruptive last-minute changes. However, there isn’t anything much more disruptive to election preparations than frivolous mass challenges to voter eligibility.

Although many states have provisions allowing for challenges to other voters’ eligibility, Georgia stands out in its permissiveness in at least two ways: First, Georgia explicitly bans any caps on the number of challenges an individual may submit. Second, Georgia allows voters to be challenged until the day before absentee ballot scanning begins or a voter casts a ballot in person on Election Day. In other words, there is nothing in state law that would prevent the submission of a large number of frivolous eligibility challenges even up to the very eve of Election Day, which, despite being postponed until certification is complete, could create confusion, cast doubt on the integrity of the election process and serve as the basis for frivolous post-certification litigation.