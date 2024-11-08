When my daughter came home from school, Vice President Kamala Harris was about to take the stage to give her concession speech. Harris took the stage with strength in her voice and poise. But when my daughter heard the pain as Harris’ voice cracked a little and witnessed the disappointment on the faces of the supportive crowd, she broke down in tears of disbelief. She kept saying, “She should be president over him. Look at how she’s presenting herself. She is what we deserve. I just can’t believe that America picked a person with his character over Kamala, regardless of the economy. And doesn’t America realize this is how it started in Europe? People didn’t believe it could happen, but we’re headed for a dictatorship.”

She concluded, as tears rolled down her face and onto my T-shirt, that money was more valuable than her freedom as a woman. That a woman, and a woman of color like her, was not seen as a viable candidate to run this country. She then went to hug her father as tears were running down his face. He felt the sadness in his daughter and understood her fears for people of color in America, including him, to be stopped and frisked at a law enforcement officer’s whim, as outlined in Project 2025.

Our daughter shifted into planning mode, mentally scratching off some colleges she had applied to in states that don’t offer full health care for women. She now wants to look at more colleges out of the country. She even said it would be OK if we wanted to move out of the country if, instead, she had to stay and go to college in the United States. Then her emotions shifted to anger. She exclaimed, similar to something I had said to my husband earlier in the day, “For those who didn’t vote at all, sat out in protest or voted for him, I don’t want to hear one single complaint about anything that comes of this, including the loss of a loved one who needed reproductive care and was denied, the deportation of family members, the loss of Social Security, or being stopped and frisked just because! Don’t say a word. You will not get my sympathy. You had your chance.” She was going through her emotional gymnastics routine, too. I was not prepared to coach her through the intense emotions. I could barely manage all of mine, so I just let them flow, not offering excuses or explanations. I had none.

I then had one final reflection for my 83-year-old white mother, with whom I marched side by side for the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. I realized she now might not live long enough to see a woman president. It saddens me to know that in her later years in life, she will be witnessing the rights of her two granddaughters be trampled on as if their existence is second-class, and that their health and lives don’t matter, while having fewer rights than she did.

I hope we make it through the next four years and can remain strong and resistant and rebound unscathed emotionally and physically. Unfortunately, the knot in my stomach continues to get tighter and tighter. My gut tells me this is not a good sign, but only time will tell.

Betsy Helgager Hughes is a local entrepreneur and a longtime resident of Atlanta.