Georgia Ports Authority claims it is aware of and concerned about the environmental justice issues and the extreme burdens and barriers that the port’s operation places on community members. However, its final operating decisions show that money is the top priority. During the aforementioned visit, GPA ignored the priorities of the community and the opportunities that the Clean Ports Program offers. The Environmental Protection Agency should crack down on port authorities that are disregarding important environmental concerns. Until then, ports will continue to do the bare minimum. GPA’s current investment in air quality monitoring, for example, is extremely low.

The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law present strong opportunities to improve conditions in ports and their surrounding communities in Savannah and around the country. Unfortunately, the port’s reluctance to include community-based organizations, such as Harambee House, a flagship environmental justice group in Georgia, has placed the port on the wrong side of history. Ossoff and Warnock have the power to step in and address the port’s negligence on billions of funding for port pollution reduction.

In addition to the Clean Ports Program, there are programs making grants available right now to begin the clean energy transition at our ports, including the Port Infrastructure and Development Program and the aptly named Reduction of Truck Emissions at Ports Program. These programs build on the EPA’s Ports Initiative, which is helping ports nationwide address public health and environmental impacts on surrounding communities. The available funds can be used for charging infrastructure, electric trucks, vessel shore power and more.

It’s been reported that President Biden has struggled with distributing environmental program funding from the IRA and IIJA. Electrifying ports and assisting port communities is an easy path forward. Further, it’s up to the region’s Port Authority to apply for this funding and work with environmental justice groups to improve living conditions for port communities.

If authorities are unable to step up, Ossof and Warnock must mandate that they do. As Kim Gaddy, the recently retired national environmental justice director for Clean Water Action, said: “It’s incumbent on the Port of Savannah to apply for this funding and work with local groups, like the Harambee House, to advance environmental justice and work collaboratively toward a clean energy economy. Our communities and the planet can’t wait.”

Terrance L. Bankston is the senior ports and freights campaigner at Friends of the Earth.