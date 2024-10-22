We all know people who do not want to vote for former President Donald Trump this November because they fear what his second term might bring, but they also refuse to vote for a Democrat, including Vice President Kamala Harris. You might have tried to convince these independents or disaffected Republicans to vote for Harris. And you’ve probably found it difficult. I have, too. Here’s an analogy that has convinced some of my family and friends who find both candidates unappealing.

There is an infamous moral dilemma that philosophers call “The Trolley Problem.” You are on a runaway trolley and have to choose to steer it toward a track with one worker on it or let it stay on its current track and kill five workers. Perhaps you’ve heard of it or seen it on the TV show “The Good Place.” I’ll modify it here.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Imagine you are on a crowded train speeding toward a fork in the tracks, each crossing a narrow bridge over a deep ravine. On the left bridge, there is one worker who cannot escape and will be killed if the train goes that way. On the right bridge are five workers who will be killed if the train goes that way. The train can’t brake in time, so it will definitely go down one of the tracks, killing either one or five. No one can directly steer this train. Instead, the direction it goes depends on whether more people move to the left row or more move to the right row of the train, leaning it toward that fork.

The vast majority of passengers are already sitting on the left or right, and you can see they aren’t going to move; they see only the negative consequences of the other side. A minority of people are in the middle row. They now have the power to decide which way the train goes, either choosing the left row to lend weight toward the track where one will be killed, or choosing the right row to lend weight toward five deaths. They can also stay seated in the middle (or third) row, in which case they can’t know which way the train will go, but the collective weight of the rest of the passengers will definitely lead the train down one of the tracks, killing either one person or five.

They would prefer not to have to choose between two outcomes they see as awful. But choosing to stay in the middle contributes to the chance that the much worse outcome will occur. Thus, their trying to avoid responsibility in this way is irresponsible.

On Nov. 5, the U.S. train can go down only one of two tracks: a Harris administration or another Trump administration. Most voters are happy to vote for one of these candidates — they are sitting firmly on the left or right row of the train. In a few states, it will be a minority of voters who will steer which way we go. These independents, Libertarians, disaffected Republicans, progressive, young or minority voters see both candidates as terrible. They would have preferred that the two major parties put another candidate on the ballot or that there was some other track to go down.