With less than six weeks before Election Day, it’s no secret that the presidential election will be determined by just a handful of battleground states. This week, two of those places near and dear to my heart played a prominent role: my home state of Georgia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Former President Donald Trump was in the beautiful city of Savannah on Tuesday, and Vice President Kamala Harris made her economic pitch in the hard working city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

This week, I traveled 700 miles north to make my first campaign appearance on behalf of the Harris campaign in the Keystone State. It was a homecoming of sorts, having spent a few years there growing up in Westmoreland County (just outside of Pittsburgh). Additionally, I had the pleasure of playing minor league baseball in many illustrious baseball towns like Harrisburg, Williamsport and Reading, to name just a few.