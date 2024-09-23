I am deeply disturbed by the state election board’s late-breaking rule changes — and I’m not just saying that because I’m a Democrat. No, Republicans should be outraged too. The actions of the three board members who supported the rule changes fly in the face of core conservative principles: local control, small government, restraint and respect for the rule of law. Georgians should stand together in condemning these crooked changes.

On paper, conservatives favor limited government. In fact, if you visit Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s website, limited government is counted among the “7 Core Principles of Conservatism.” It’s listed at No. 2 — second only to individual freedom. According to the explanation given, limited government is all about ideas like “decentralized authority” and the “elimination of unnecessary regulations and bureaucracy.” In other words: local control and small government.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see just how incongruent the rule changes are with basic conservative ideology. Though the hand-count rule was proposed by a Fayette County election board member, the three Trump-aligned board members knew that all of the state’s county election directors opposed it. But instead of respecting the authority of those local leaders, they ignored it to score political Brownie points.

Restraint is typically discussed in legal contexts, but we can apply it here by analogy. Judges who adhere to the concept of judicial restraint are motivated by a belief that they should not allow their political beliefs to guide their decision-making. Since the civil rights era, the philosophy has been most closely associated with the conservative movement. Like a true conservative judge, true conservatives on the state election board would have recognized that their job was not to make law. They would have shown restraint and deference to the legislature. They would have voted against these rule changes.

Respect for the rule of law is another one of Johnson’s core conservative principles. His website describes it as the “foundation” of our government. Well, conservative state Attorney General Chris Carr made clear what the law had to say about these rule changes. Before the vote, his office sent a letter cautioning that the hand-count rule was likely illegal: “the precise type of impermissible legislation that agencies cannot do.” At that point, one would think the matter would have been settled. Ideology aside, it is generally a good idea to follow the guidance of the state’s top law enforcement officer. But when that person is a conservative and you are a conservative too, voting against his legal determination just seems inexplicable.

It is telling that the Kemp-appointed chair of the election board did not vote for any of the proposed rule changes. In fact, he is on the record as having said, “If the Legislature had wanted this, they would have put it in statute. You can’t read any place in statute where this is. This board is not here to make law.” His quote perfectly encapsulates the restraint, deference and respect for the rule of law that you’d expect from a true conservative. Georgia’s conservative secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, also came out against the rule change, calling the proposed hand-count rule a “misguided” effort “outside of the legislative process.” His sentiments further foreclose any reasonable arguments that voting for the new rules was the conservative thing to do.