The state of Georgia stands at the epicenter of a divided nation. With the presidential General Election looming, it is becoming increasingly clear that Georgia’s diverse electorate holds the key to safeguarding the future of American democracy. Georgia, with a population of nearly 11 million residents, is one of the most racially diverse states in the nation. According to 2023 Census Bureau data, its Black population is 33%, and nonwhite residents make up 51%. This rich tapestry of cultures and backgrounds has not only shaped Georgia’s identity but also positioned it as a critical player in national elections.

Georgia’s remarkable political landscape has transformed since the 1970s. Now, its elected officials are among the most diverse in the nation, with people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds in office at federal, state and local levels. From the historic election of Georgia’s first Black and Jewish senators in 2021 to the growing representation of Asian, Latino, Jewish and Muslim communities in metro Atlanta, the political sphere reflects the state’s multifaceted identity. This representation is essential in ensuring that the voices of all Georgians are heard and that their interests are represented locally and nationally.