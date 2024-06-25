But instead of training our kids on how to handle a mass shooting or a gunshot wound, why don’t we address the root of the problem: the ease of access people in this country and especially in this state have to deadly weapons?

One of my top concerns as a doctor is that parents leave their guns unattended, unlocked and loaded in the presence of their kids. Guns are the leading cause of death for American children, and 4.6 million children in the United States live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked gun.

Because household guns are usually the most easily accessible guns for kids, they’re a major source of weapons used in school shootings, youth suicides and unintentional deaths. Even when parents think their guns are safely hidden and out of reach of their kids, the data shows that children are more observant than we think — they often know where the guns in the house are and might even have handled them before.

I’ve been a longtime advocate of secure storage laws, which promote responsible gun storage and hold gun owners accountable for failing to take simple steps to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands. These laws are incredibly effective at preventing youth gun deaths and injuries, and they should be the standard across the country.

In Georgia, though there is child access prevention law that imposes liability on a gun owner after they have failed to keep a gun inaccessible to a minor, there is no secure storage requirement in place, despite what groups like Georgia Clinicians for Gun Safety and the Georgia Majority for Gun Safety are advocating for. In recent years, the rate of children caught bringing guns to school in Georgia has tripled. I’m a member of the Georgia chapter of GIFFORDS Gun Owners for Safety, and I know just how popular this safety measure is among gun owners in the state. But often, only the voice of a small but very vocal minority breaks through the chatter. As responsible gun owners, we’re fighting to make ourselves heard, too.

If we can reduce gun violence, we can reduce the mental health stress our kids face just by living their lives. I firmly believe in the right to own firearms. This right is not in tension with the responsibility of making smart decisions to ensure the safety of our children and our communities. Gun laws like secure storage don’t infringe on our Second Amendment rights — instead, they go hand-in-hand and help prevent unnecessary tragedies. To protect our kids, we need our representatives to prioritize public safety, treat this nation’s gun violence problem as the public health crisis that it is, and pass secure gun storage laws.

Claudia Fruin is a pediatrician, mother, gun owner and senior ambassador for the Georgia chapter of GIFFORDS Gun Owners for Safety.